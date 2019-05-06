Sussex to gain 16 new jobs through road salt deal between province and Nutrien

Sussex will see 16 new jobs created at the old potash mine over the next two years under a deal announced Monday by the New Brunswick government.

The provincial Department of Transportation will buy its supply of road salt from Nutrien, said Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins MLA Bruce Northrup.

Nutrien, known as the Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan before a merger, announced in 2016 it was indefinitely suspending its Picadilly mine operation near Sussex, putting more than 400 people out of work.

Last November, the company said it had permanently closed the mine but still employs 34 people to maintain it and undertake decommission tasks, officials said Monday.

The workforce will increase to 50 to support the two-year supply agreement. The average annual salary in New Brunswick for non-metallic mineral mining and quarrying is just over $80,000.

Decommissioning of Nutrien's potash operations will continue as planned.

The deal is expected to create economic spinoffs in the town and beyond, said Northrup, speaking on behalf of Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Oliver.

Nutrien's potash mine in Picadilly, formerly PotashCorp, has been sitting idle for more than three years since operations ceased. (CBC)

"This agreement will put local companies first, grow our economy and support New Brunswick workers," he said.

"I am very proud that this fall, the salt applied to provincially managed roads will once again be sourced right here in New Brunswick."

For the past two years, the road salt used by the province has been brought in from Nova Scotia and Quebec. On average, the province purchases about 180,000 tonnes of road salt per year.

The agreement is not expected to result in a change to the price of salt, officials said.

Other salt users including municipalities, schools, hospitals, and private operators of Route 1 and Route 2 may purchase salt through the government's contract.