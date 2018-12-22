Sussex issues flood advisory amid heavy rainfall

Sussex has issued an advisory to residents in the town and surrounding areas to be prepared for flooding amid heavy rain in parts of southern New Brunswick.

In a Facebook post, town officials said there has been a significant rise in river levels in the area.

"Residents in low lying areas should take all necessary steps to secure your home and property," the post reads.

Flood waters rising quickly in and around Sussex, New Brunswick. Being closely monitored by authorities, and emergency support organizations like the Red Cross in case help is needed.

The town's public works department and the local emergency measures co-ordinator are monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the Welsford Volunteer Fire Department tweeted that water was rising there. Welsford is a rural community 40 kilometres north of Saint John.

It said one road was flooded and there was with loose gravel over Route 101 in the Clarendon area.

"Please exercise caution," the tweet said.

More rain

Rainfall warnings remain in effect for southeastern and eastern parts of the province





Sussex residents are being advised by town officials to be prepared for flooding as heavy rain continues in southeast New Brunswick. (Connell Smith/CBC) "Rain, heavy at times is expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," Environment Canada said in its latest update.

An additional 10 millimetres of rain as moderate to strong southerly winds bring unseasonably warm temperatures to the province. Temperatures will reach the mid-teens in some parts of N.B.

As as result of the rain and warm temperatures, there will be significant snow melt that may cause pooling of water on roads or minor flooding.

"Winds will shift to northwesterly later today and temperatures will quickly drop to below freezing tonight," said Environment Canada.

Monitoring river

Geoffrey Downey, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, said the forecast has turned a bit better with rainfall warnings lifted in most parts of the province.

"Fingers crossed, everyone can enjoy a dry Merry Christmas."

Nashwaaksis Stream, don't think I've ever seen it running this fast. Fredericton

New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization officials are watching the potential flood situation on the Nashwaak River where it be pushed 20 centimetres past the flood stage.

"The greater concern is how the water will move ice. We've got our regional emergency measures coordinators out in the field right now. They're monitoring the river."

Downey says there is nothing to report in terms of flooding but says there is water over roads in some spots.

"We're urging drivers to be careful."

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has closed a number of roads due to the flooding and washouts. They include: