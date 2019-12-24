Man to face court in July in connection with Sussex-area teen's homicide

A man from Sussex is scheduled to appear in Saint John provincial court on July 15 in connection with the homicide of Sussex-area teen Michael Kraszewski last December.

The man, who was arrested Thursday in a Sussex parking lot, was questioned and later released, spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said Friday.

No charges have been laid, she said. The investigation is continuing.

The body of Michael, 16, was discovered in his Picadilly home, about 85 kilometres northeast of Saint John, on Dec. 18, after police received a 911 call, around 9:30 p.m.

No one else was in the house on Orchard Crescent when officers arrived.

An autopsy was conducted, but police have not said how the Grade 11 Sussex Regional High School student died.

"A homicide investigation can be complex and police would be looking at a variety of different aspects, and speaking with a number of people," Rogers-Marsh said in an emailed statement.

"We continue to ask anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to contact our major crime unit, or Crime Stoppers."

On Dec. 27, the major crime unit requested the public's help in locating a vehicle of interest in connection with the investigation.

A vehicle with a loud exhaust was heard near Michael's home on Orchard Crescent about 30 minutes before police received the 911 call.

Investigators were asking to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle or witnessed anyone entering or exiting the victim's home that night.

Police originally deemed Michael's death as suspicious, but after the autopsy was conducted, they began investigating it as a homicide.