Sussex ER reduces hours this weekend because of nurse shortage

The emergency department of Sussex Health Centre will be closed at night this weekend as a result of staff shortages, Horizon Health said Friday.

This is the third weekend that emergency room service has been curtailed in the past 30 days. The department will remain open until 5:30 p.m. Saturday and between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.



"The Emergency Department will not be seeing patients and clients during the temporary closures," Horizon said in a news release. "Ambulances will be diverted to other hospitals."

Horizon said the Sussex ER would normally have two registered nurses working in the evening and two overnight, but the hospital wasn't able to fill all of those positions this weekend.

More nurses have been hired in Sussex, however, and they're being trained now to work in the emergency room, Horizon said.

"Emergency care nurses are highly specialized, requiring numerous certifications, and it takes time for newly hired nurses to obtain all certifications and gain the necessary experience," Horizon spokesperson Bridget Stack said in an email.

When the ER is closed, Horizon said patients with medical emergencies should call 911. Those with non-urgent medical needs should call Tele-Care at 811.



The hospital will resume its 24-hour emergency department services on Monday at 7:30 a.m.



The Sussex Health Centre closed twice earlier this year because of staff shortages, once in March and again this past Easter long weekend.



In March, a Horizon Health Network spokesperson attributed the shortage to nurses being sick with COVID-19, with 100 staff being off work in Zone 2, which includes Sussex.