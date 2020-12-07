High water keeps Sussex-area woman stranded at home for 7 days

For one week, a 64-year-old Sussex-area woman has been trapped inside her home because of higher water around her property.

And there's no help in sight.

"My anxiety level is very high," Mary Ann Coleman said Monday.

Coleman lives on Creek Road in Waterford, about 90 kilometres east of Saint John. Her driveway, which links her property with the main road, was "washed out" by the heavy rains early last week.

Coleman is stuck on her property with her cat, Mo, but friends have been helping to get groceries to her. (Submitted by Mary Ann Coleman)

At around midnight last Tuesday night, the culvert a few metres from her house was dammed by fallen trees and debris, causing a flood and her bridge to float away, she said.

"It's beyond anything I've ever experienced."

Property sustains severe damage

On Saturday, Coleman's friends set up the Maryann emergency evacuation system," which is a dinghy attached to a rope that can travel across Trout Creek.

They also set up a canopy on the side of the road to celebrate her birthday with pizza and cake.

Coleman spoke with the province about building a walking bridge from one side of the creek over to her property. (Submitted by Mary Ann Coleman)

Then she had to return home to take care of her property, which has already sustained extensive damage from the flood. The river has been running through her shed and driveway and about two feet of water was in her basement.

She tried travelling to the other side of the creek on Sunday, but the water was so high the dinghy overturned when someone tested the system.

Friends have also sent over groceries with the help of a pulley system.

A future that's hard to plan

Moore said it's difficult to make plans.

Last week, Coleman said the Emergency Measures Organization was considering putting in a walking bridge to help her come and go from her property.

Mary Ann Coleman says debris and trees blocked the culvert, flooding the creek between her home and main road. (Submitted by Dianne McFarlane)

But the agency informed her on Friday that it would not be happening.

"That was quite a blow emotionally," she said. "I was counting on that walking bridge."

Sussex families struggling after flooding earlier this week Video 3:07 People in parts of the province are beginning the clean up after intense rain hammered parts of Central and Southwestern New Brunswick on Tuesday. 3:07

Coleman said she's not entirely clear why she can't receive help from government — just that the Department of Transportation wasn't going to help, so neither would EMO.

"All your life you pay with your taxes and you would assume people in situations like this are being given assistance."

CBC News has asked EMO and DTI for an interview, but did not get a response before publication.

Coleman is thinking about hiring a contractor to build it herself. But she's not entirely sure how much that will cost. (Submitted by Mary Ann Coleman)

Now, Coleman is thinking about hiring a contractor to build a bridge herself, but she's not sure how much that will cost.

"I don't have access to move my things."

Coleman still doesn't know when the water will return to more normal levels.

"I just don't know what to do."