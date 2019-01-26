Sussex residents clean up, dry out after more flooding

The hard work of cleaning up is beginning in Sussex after flash flooding forced nearly 40 people from their homes Friday morning.

Dumpsters sat in driveways and on street corners as people threw away ruined flooring, drywall and furniture from their basements.

At some houses, sump pumps were still working to drain water to the street on Saturday afternoon.

For Ainslie McAllister, dealing with flooding is becoming routine. This is the second time her house in Sussex Corner has flooded in a month.

"We kind of woke up at a certain time and looked out the window and this whole area was just a river," she said.

Her washer and dryer were propped up on lumber in her basement. Multiple fans worked to dry out the space.

"We haven't even really started to disinfect anything yet because we're still trying to get everything dried out," she said. "But once we disinfect everything it'll be … hours and hours (before it's done)," she said.

Ainslie McAllister says this is the second time her house has flooded in a month. (Lauren Bird/CBC News)

Scott Hatcher, the town's chief administrative officer, said homeowners could spend days, even weeks, cleaning up.

"Less than a day after the event has concluded everybody's really assessing what's going on," he said. "So even the town and our emergency officials are looking and trying to figure out what the next steps are."

Even in an area that's used to getting some flooding, Hatcher said that because of the amount of water, and the cold, this one was particularly difficult.

"It was a hard one and it's going to put a lot of effort and work for the homeowners that have to deal with … the remnants of what's in the basement and what has to go or what has to stay, what's got to be cleaned what they're going to throw in the dumpster," he said.

Scott Hatcher is the town's chief administrative officer. (Lauren Bird/CBC News)

The town has put out several dumpsters for people to fill and is handing out cleanup kits — buckets for mopping, sponges and disinfectant.

Hatcher said there are still 12 families that haven't been able to go home. The Red Cross has provided them with hotel rooms.