Sussex ER faces closures for third weekend in a row

Horizon Health Network's Sussex Health Centre emergency department will close on both Friday and Sunday evening this weekend.

The closure will take effect on July 15 and again on July 17 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 a.m.

The department will be open for regular 24-hour emergencies overnight on Saturday.

In an email, Kris McDavid, senior communications advisor for Horizon, said the Sussex ER is the only Horizon closure as of the time of publication.

This is the third weekend in a row that Sussex had reduced hours due to staffing shortages.

McDavid said any patients requiring urgent medical care will need to go to another hospital.

The emergency department is the only Sussex Health Centre service experiencing reduced hours.

There will be no other impacts in other departments, according to McDavid.