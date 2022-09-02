Sussex ER to close for 12 hours Friday night into Saturday morning
'Unexpected' staff shortage causes closure, Horizon says
The Sussex emergency room will be closed for 12 hours overnight because of a lack of staff.
In a news release, Horizon Health Network said the Sussex Health Centre emergency room will be closed from 8:30 p.m. Friday until 7:30 a.m. Saturday "due to an unexpected shortage of available staff."
"If you are experiencing a medical emergency during this temporary closure, please visit your nearest 24/7 [Emergency Department] or call 911," the release said.
The two alternative 24/7 emergency departments are the Saint John Regional Hospital and the Moncton Hospital, which are both an approximate 50-minute drive from the Sussex Health Centre.
Horizon said for non-urgent needs, Sussex residents can continue to use other options, such as Tele-Care 811, pharmacies, virtual care at eVisitNB.ca and after-hours clinics.
More information on these options is available at sowhywait.ca, the release says.
