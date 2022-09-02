The Sussex emergency room will be closed for 12 hours overnight because of a lack of staff.

In a news release, Horizon Health Network said the Sussex Health Centre emergency room will be closed from 8:30 p.m. Friday until 7:30 a.m. Saturday "due to an unexpected shortage of available staff."

"If you are experiencing a medical emergency during this temporary closure, please visit your nearest 24/7 [Emergency Department] or call 911," the release said.

The two alternative 24/7 emergency departments are the Saint John Regional Hospital and the Moncton Hospital, which are both an approximate 50-minute drive from the Sussex Health Centre.

Horizon said for non-urgent needs, Sussex residents can continue to use other options, such as Tele-Care 811, pharmacies, virtual care at eVisitNB.ca and after-hours clinics.

More information on these options is available at sowhywait.ca, the release says.