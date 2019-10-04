Sussex Corner man likely to get penitentiary time in child porn case

A 71-year-old Sussex Corner man is almost certainly facing prison time when he returns to court later this month.

Milton Wayne Taylor, a retired employee with New Brunswick's Department of Social Development, pleaded guilty in August to possessing child pornography and making it available to others.

At the sentencing hearing Friday, the court heard the investigation began in 2015 with the arrest of a sex offender in Norway.

Forensic work by Norwegian police revealed online Yahoo messenger conversations with a Canadian using an account registered as Flier1015.

Images, videos found in home

The information was turned over to the RCMP's child exploitation unit, which soon found the IP address was in New Brunswick.

Police executed a search warrant on Taylor's home in June 2017, turning up more than 1,200 images and 223 videos on devices there, Most of the files were of children under the age of 10.

Crown prosecutor Shara Munn told the court Taylor was co-operative with police.

He freely talked to investigators and claimed he had been "struggling" with child pornography for two decades, focusing on girls seven or eight years old up to 14.

Defence lawyer Brian Munro told the court Taylor's activity was "sporadic."

"This isn't something that was a weekly or daily thing," Munro said. "There were sometimes an entire year would go by."

Talking about this crime, the distribution of her abuse images, causes her to feel sick almost to the point of vomiting." - Mother of young victim

He said Taylor's interest sprang from an obsessive porn addiction.

"It sort of mushroomed and took on a life of its own," Munro said.

Among the images in Taylor's possession was at least one from a Canadian child he did not know who happens to live in Atlantic Canada.

The court heard a recorded victim impact statement from the mother of that child.

The woman, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the child, said her daughter has suffered trauma that will be with her for the rest of her life.

"The fear consumes her daily," she said. "Talking about this crime, the distribution of her abuse images, causes her to feel sick almost to the point of vomiting."

At least 2 years proposed for sentence

Taylor sat still, looking straight down throughout the playing of the recording.

The Crown is seeking a 30-month sentence for the two offences.

Munro presented the court with several letters from friends and family members of Taylor and told the court a shorter, federal sentence of two years plus day would be more appropriate.

"There's no doubt about this man's suffering and his remorse," he said.

Taylor remains free under conditions until his appearance for sentencing Oct. 21.