An Ontario man is hurt and the family's service dog is dead following a camper fire at the Pine Cone Campground in Penobsquis, N.B., early Saturday.

The Penobsquis and Sussex fire departments attended the scene.

Penobsquis deputy fire chief Jamie Daily said his department arrived at around 6 a.m.

"When we arrived on scene the trailer was completely engulfed," he said.

The four occupants of the camper — a mother, father and two children — escaped, but the father suffered burns and is recovering in hospital.

The Red Cross is helping the family with emergency accommodations. The campground is taking up a collection for them.

Daily said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental and there is no investigation.