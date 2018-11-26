Suspicious fire destroys warehouse at main Paquetville employer

Police are investigating after a warehouse belonging to an auto garage in Paquetville went up in flames early Monday morning.

Claude Doiron, owner of Irénée Doiron et fils, said the fire that destroyed his warehouse was deliberately set.

It's the third suspicious fire in the Acadian Peninsula community in the past seven months, according to the local fire brigade. The previous two were old, abandoned houses.

Doiron said he was called by firefighters at about 3:20 a.m. but videos indicate the fire was likely set at about 2:30 am.

Caraquet RCMP Sgt. Thierry Malenfant said it is an arson investigation.

"There was at least two people seen on the video and at this time we don't have any suspects, but we're working on it at this time," Malenfant said.

Claude Doiron is the owner of Irénée Doiron et fils, the largest employer in the small community, with 20 employees. (Michel Nogue/Radio-Canada)

Doiron said there were high flames and an explosion.

"We have some propane tanks and tanks for doing some welding in that building you know," Doiron said. There were also a lot of tires.

"You might have over 500 tires on the side of the building."

Chief Denis Paulin of the Paquetville Fire Brigade said he's thankful the fire didn't spread to the main building of the car parts and auto repair business.

Denis Paulin, the fire chief in Paquetville, works at Irénée Doiron et fils. (Michel Nogue/Radio-Canada)

"That's where I work, too," he said as his voice started to tremble.

"It's a building that's been around for 70 years. I would have lost this building, but also my job."

With 20 workers, Irénée Doiron et fils is the largest employer in the small community.

Doiron said it's too early to provide a dollar figure for the damage.

Police and fire officials are investigating the suspcious fire at the warehouse behind Irénée Doiron et fils. (Rene Landry/Radio-Canada)

He said the structure itself and everything in it are gone, so the total damage is likely more than $100,000.

Doiron said he's glad no one was injured.

"That's another thing you know. Firefighters can be hurt or have accident but everything goes good on that side."

While it was business as usual at Irénée Doiron on Monday, Doiron is hopeful someone is held responsible for setting the fire.

Paquetville Mayor Luc Robichaud said the security of the residents is their main concern right now.

Paquetville Mayor Luc Robichaud speaks to reporters Monday, hours after another suspicious fire occurred in the small community. (Michel Nogue/Radio-Canada)

"Of course, we worry," the mayor said. "We take it seriously because it was a big fire. I want to make sure, I want to thank our firefighters for what happened because they did a very good job."

He said other fire departments in the area also helped out.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the Caraquet RCMP or Crimestoppers.