Fredericton fire crews investigate 'suspicious' morning house fire

A house fire that broke out early Thursday morning outside of Fredericton has been deemed suspicious.

Platoon Capt. Steven Fraser with the Fredericton Fire Department, said the fire started shortly after 1 a.m. at 80 Macfarlane Rd. in Kingsley, which is about eight kilometres outside city limits on the north side.

"Crews arrived and found smoke coming from a house, as well as a lawn tractor in the driveway that was on fire," Fraser said.

Fraser said there was nobody home at the time of the fire and no one was injured during the blaze.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire in less than five minutes and crews were on scene for about two hours.

The house saw significant smoke and fire damage but wasn't destroyed, Fraser said.

There were 17 firefighters and two investigators who responded to the fire.

RCMP and investigators with the Fredericton Fire Department are still on scene investigating.