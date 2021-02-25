RCMP investigating suspicious death of woman near Tracadie

The New Brunswick RCMP say their major crime unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 49-year-old woman whose body was found near Tracadie-Sheila.

At about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the Tracadie RCMP responded to a report of a dead woman on Chemin W. Gautreau, in the area of Pont-Landry, the force said in a media release Thursday.

The woman's body was found by a passerby, RCMP said.

An autopsy will be done on Friday to assist police in the investigation and to help determine the woman's exact cause of death, the RCMP said.

The force said anyone with information about the incident can contact the major crime unit at 1-888-506-7267. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, by downloading the secure P3 mobile app, or by secure web tips at www.crimenb.ca.