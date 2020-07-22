Body of 29-year-old man discovered after home invasion near Oromocto

RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 29-year-old man following an early morning home invasion Wednesday in Waasis, near Oromocto.

Police responded to a report of a home invasion at a residence on Route 655 shortly after 2:15 a.m., New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Const. Isabelle Beaulieu said in a news release.

When they arrived, they discovered the man's body, she said.

"It's believed that more than one armed [individual] entered the residence. They had fled the scene before police arrived."

Police had the driveway to the home cordoned off with yellow caution tape as forensics officers continued to gather evidence. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

An autopsy will be completed to determine the cause of death, said Beaulieu.

"Police believe the home invasion and the suspicious death are linked, and that they are an isolated incident," she said.

The name of the victim has not been disclosed. It's unclear from the news release if police know his identity or whether he lived in the home where his body was found.

Beaulieu could not immediately be reached for an interview.

Officers wore protective shoe coverings before entering the crime scene to avoid contaminating any evidence. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Several officers remained at the scene into Wednesday evening. They had the driveway to the taupe-coloured mini-home cordoned off with orange pylons and yellow caution tape.

Officers donned blue protective shoe coverings before entering the home. One officer was observed exiting with a video camera on a tripod.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, is asked to contact the major crime unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267), or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or at www.crimenb.ca .

Waasis is about 10 kilometres west of Oromocto.