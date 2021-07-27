Arrest made following suspicious death of man in Campbellton

New Brunswick RCMP say a man was arrested after the suspicious death of a man whose body was found outside a home on Tingley Crescent in Campbellton on Tuesday.

Just after 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a person lying on the ground next to the home, the RCMP said in a news release.

When police arrived, they found the body of a 38-year-old man, whose identity is not being released, the RCMP said.

"Later the same morning, around 7:50 a.m., police located a second man in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Senior High School," the release said.

"The 48-year-old man was taken into custody. Police are continuing to determine whether the man was involved in the initial incident."

RCMP say police dog and forensic identification services are at the scene, and other specialized policing services may be in the area to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP's major crime unit at 506-851-7281. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.