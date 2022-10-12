Suspect arrested after shooting death in Saint John early Sunday

Police have arrested a suspect after a homicide in uptown Saint John early Sunday.

A press release from the Saint John Police Force said they were called about a possible shooting victim in the 100 block of King Street East around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they located a 38-year-old man in an apartment who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, 31, had fled the scene and was known to the victim.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in the north end and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The investigation was aided by the major crime unit, forensic services, emergency tactical services, and the street crime integrated enforcement unit.

Detectives continue to gather evidence and surveillance footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police said they aren't releasing the victim's name.