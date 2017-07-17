Sue Rickards, Order of New Brunswick recipient, dies at 85

A prominent New Brunswick activist, social worker and newspaper columnist has died.

Sue Rickards, who was appointed to the Order of New Brunswick in 2010, died on Nov. 23. She was 85.

Green Party Leader David Coon offered a tribute.

"She's obviously been a strong presence in the New Brunswick community for a long time as an advocate and activist and friend," Coon said.

Rickards, originally from Ohio, spent much of her adult life in Canada.

She moved with her family and children to Saint-Lambert, Que., in 1966 before settling in Lower Queensbury, N.B., in 1986.

Her obituary said she was inspired by her grandfather to dedicate her life to helping others.

"Sue's unerring moral compass guided her through several highly successful and impactful careers," said the obituary.

"Sue was a teacher, educational innovator, mentor, an outreach worker, a government hack, community organizer, advocate, activists, highly respected newspaper columnist, mother, neighbour, and friend to all."

Rickards was known for several social justice projects in the province, including working for better subsidized housing in Elm Hill, a historically Black community.

In 2018, Rickards ran for the Green Party in her home riding of Carleton-York.

Coon said he was always struck by her work ethic. "She's the kind of person who just never grew old," he said.

"She never retired, kept working, working on those issues that she felt needed attention, that she was passionate about."

She would later teach in the University of New Brunswick's adult education program and Renaissance College and St. Thomas University's social work program.

Rickards would also find success with her column, often focused on social justice issues, being featured in the Telegraph-Journal for years.

Cancer diagnosis

In 2017, Rickards would become an advocate for radon gas awareness after she was diagnosed with lung cancer linked to the naturally occurring gas.

While she would undergo surgery to treat her lung cancer, four years later she was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Coon said the fight for social justice has lost a strong advocate, but Rickards will live on as an example to others.

"I think about … what it means for the social justice movement to have Sue as … a role model for people working in social justice, working in communities," said Coon. "Her whole life stands as a a real beacon for a kind of approach that really can make differences"

No memorial service will be held by request.