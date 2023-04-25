Susan Holt announces plan to run in Fredericton South-Silverwood

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt will be running in her home riding of Fredericton South-Silverwood in the next provincial election.

Making the announcement Wednesday evening at an event that was livestreamed on social media, Holt touched on her deep roots in the community.

"I have so much heart and family and connection to this riding where I grew up. It's a riding that I have served since 1993 when I got to scoop ice cream for you and ring in some of your groceries at Tingley's, and to serve you with the Chamber of Commerce and as a volunteer with organizations in the city like the Playhouse and others," she said, with two of her three children by her side.

"And I would love the opportunity to serve the people in Fredericton South-Silverwood as their next MLA and possibly as the premier."

In April byelections, Holt won her legislature seat in the riding of Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore, a spot that was held by long-time Liberal MLA Denis Landry, who stepped down from provincial politics.

Susan Holt plans to run in her home riding of Fredericton South-Silverwood, an announcement she made with her family by her side. (Susan Holt livestream)

The Fredericton South-Silverwood riding is one of the newly-created electoral ridings in the province.

The provincial election map redraw split Green Leader David Coon's riding of Fredericton South in two — Fredericton South-Silverwood and Fredericton-Lincoln — with Regent Street as the dividing line.

Coon, who has represented Fredericton South since 2014, has already announced his plans to run in Fredericton-Lincoln, his home riding, meaning there will no showdown between the two leaders.

David Coon, who has held the Fredericton South seat since 2014, has already announced his plan to run in Fredericton-Lincoln, meaning he won't go up against Holt. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

The next election isn't scheduled until Oct. 21, 2024, but many candidates have declared their intentions early, since Premier Blaine Higgs has refused to rule out a snap election call this fall and has suggested he may be forced to call one.

Higgs said the defiance of six Tories in June "remains a big concern" and could lead him to call an election before the scheduled date to avoid "12 months of political drama causing instability and stagnation in government."

In June, a group of PCs voted with the Liberals on a motion calling for further consultations on Policy 713, which sets out guidelines for safe and inclusive spaces for LGBTQ students in provincial schools.

Those MLAs pledged to support the government's legislation this fall to avoid an early election call.

Holt has previously warned of the effects the policy review could have on "critical health recruitment, teacher retention and economic development" in New Brunswick. She also called for the government to revert back to the original version of the policy.

In a Wednesday night release from the Liberal party, Holt called Higgs "out of touch" for wanting to call an election a year earlier than scheduled.

Holt identifies provincial priorities

At the announcement Wednesday night, Holt emphasized her message that New Brunswick "needs new leadership."

She told the crowd that she is committed to making life more affordable and reducing the cost of living, with measures that could include rent caps and removing provincial taxes on electricity bills.

Holt also said her team is committed to honouring bilingualism, building homes and helping residents access child care, long-term care and family doctors.

"No matter what language they speak, no matter where they live, no matter what name they choose to be called or who they choose to love, New Brunswickers deserve leadership that will respect them and care for them. My team will do that."