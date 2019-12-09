New survey to track problems newcomers face while securing immigration status

Newcomers moving to Moncton often face complications when trying to maintain their immigration status, a Mount Allison University professor says.

A new survey developed by the university and the Greater Moncton Local Immigration Partnership is trying to get a better understanding of the realities of immigrating to the city.

"We wanted to see what the experiences of people were if they didn't have full immigration status or who might be finding that insecure or temporary immigration status [is] impacting their access to services," said Krista Johnston, the lead on the project.

Johnston, an assistant professor of women's and gender studies and Canadian studies at Mount Allison University, said researchers don't have a lot of information about immigration outside major Canadian cities like Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

But Johnston said Moncton has been a "star in recruiting newcomers."

"It just seems like an ideal opportunity to kind of take a close look at places where inclusion may not be fully happening yet and the possibilities for addressing those issues at a policy and community level," she said.

The online survey is designed for people who were born outside of Canada who have moved to the Moncton area in the past five years. It was launched this year to coincide with the timing of the Greater Moncton Immigration Strategy (2020-2024).

"People experience precariousness in many parts of the immigration process. Though people who come seeking refugee status or who come on various temporary permits or Visas find that they may have moments where their status is insecure," Johnston said.

She said because paperwork can get lost and applications can take a while to go through, people often worry about their status.

"People may come in and out of full immigration status at various points in their journey toward becoming regularized citizens," she said.

Johnston said some immigrants may lose access to health care, public education and recreational programs depending on their status.

"There can be huge impacts on many dimensions of health and well-being, and of course high levels of stress," she said.

She said this survey will help recognize the difficulties newcomers face and the results will be used to prepare newcomers before problems arise.

So far, 60 people have participated in the survey, Johnston said. She added that researchers will follow up with some people in person.

"I've really been happy to see a positive response so far and lots of great conversation."

Johnston said the researchers are going to take the results back to the Greater Moncton Local Immigration Partnership to determine the most effective way of sharing the data.

"We'll likely have recommendations for various levels of government so municipal, provincial and likely federal as well, [and] see the places where different levels of policy are having impacts on people's lives."