Supreme Court to rule on Saint John's bid to block $26M lawsuit over alleged sex abuse

The Supreme Court of Canada is expected to rule today on whether it will hear the City of Saint John's appeal of a New Brunswick court's decision to allow a class-action lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse by former police officer Kenneth Estabrooks to proceed.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of adults who say they were abused as minors by the late Estabrooks, is worth an estimated $26 million.

New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench Justice William Grant certified the action in February 2017.

The city challenged that decision, but in August 2018 the New Brunswick Court of Appeal upheld the certification on three of the four issues approved by Grant.

Those issues are whether the city owed Estabrooks's victims a duty of care, whether the city is vicariously liable for Estabrooks's abuse and whether the city is responsible for punitive damages.

City council voted unanimously in September 2018 to seek leave to appeal to the country's highest court.

A private investigator hired by the city reported in 2013 that as many as 263 youths may have been sexually abused by Estabrooks over three decades.

Estabrooks was a police officer between 1953 and 1975, when he was fired following admissions to superiors he had sexually abused at least two boys.

He was then transferred to the city works department and retired in 1983.

In 1999, Estabrooks was convicted on four charges of indecent assault involving three boys and a girl during the years he worked for the city. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Estabrooks died in 2005.