Support workers wait for N.B. government to fix wage 'mistake'

Hugh Williams was convinced it had to be a mistake. He still is.

In March, the Higgs government announced more than $55 million for wage increases for workers in various community support roles, "in recognition of their important contribution in caring for others," according to Finance Minister Ernie Steeves.

So Williams was shocked when it became clear that human service counsellors — "some of the highest risk, most demanding jobs in the sector in the province," he says — were not getting the same top-up as others.

"This mistake is outrageous and it needs to be corrected," said Williams, a member of the board of the Association of Human Service Counsellors of New Brunswick.

In June Steeves told the legislature that if there had been an error, it would be fixed.

Almost five months later, there's still been no movement.

Williams said it's compounding a retention challenge dating back years: workers who leave their jobs with community non-profit agencies in favour of better-paying public sector positions in the same field.

Human service counsellors work with a range of clients, including people with disabilities, children in care and mental health patients. They supervise visits between parents and children who have been removed from homes by the province.

Those in the public sector are covered by collective agreements and earn higher wages.

But those employed by community non-profit agencies — organizations contracted by the province to provide services on their behalf — get a much lower, locked-in rate of pay.

A difficult and rewarding job

"It was the most difficult and rewarding job, because you do make a huge difference in people's lives," said Sharon Albert, who worked for one such community agency in Carleton and Victoria counties for three decades.

"We had such a hard time to recruit and retain workers. That was one of my biggest challenges."

Sharon Albert used to work as a human service counsellor, and said it was a challenging job. (Submitted by Sharon Albert)

Albert spent 18 years as a program manager with the agency but left in 2019 for a better-paying position at Horizon Health with more predictable hours.

The family support service the agency ran has now shut down, reducing the level of support even further.

"We were the eyes and the ears of Social Development," she said.

The provincial department would get a call that something dire was happening in a home, "and they would then pick up the phone and call our community-based service, and say 'We need people in this home.'

"I wasn't making very much money, working 24/7. I was always on call if something happened. Sometimes we were riding shotgun with social workers, taking kids out of homes."

Further questions of why no wage increase

Before this year's budget, human service counsellors were paid $18.80 per hour, compared to the $17.50 for personal support workers — a role that Williams is important but that requires less training and education.

The March budget had a $2.50 per hour wage adjustment for the personal support workers, something he does not begrudge them. But the increase for human service counsellors was only $1 per hour.

Williams says it means $3,000 less per year.

"That's a huge difference," Williams said.

He was hopeful in June when Green Leader David Coon asked in the legislature about what he called the "terrible mistake" over pay for human service counsellors.

"If there have been any inequalities and mistakes made along the way, we will absolutely find them and make them right," Finance Minister Steeves responded.

Williams says he had assurances from social development officials as recently as September that they were working on it but nothing has happened.

"I think at the highest level in the department, they're prepared to move on this, but it has to go to executive council, the cabinet. And that's where the problem is," he said.

"There hasn't been a decision. It's been on the agenda. And our question is … Why? Why has this not been attended to? Why has it not been resolved?"

The department said an interview with minister Jill Green wasn't possible.

Williams calls the wage decision a "mistake" and "an oversight" because, he said, he can't fathom the possibility that a government with a $1 billion surplus last year would deliberately exclude human service counsellors from the $2.50 top-up.

"To not act on this with the surplus that they have, and given the nature of this problem and the injustice, it's hard to understand and it's hard to forgive," he said.