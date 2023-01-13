Bad news for snowbirds, as Sunwing cancels 2 warm weather routes
Flights from Moncton and Fredericton airports impacted
There's a setback for New Brunswickers looking to escape the cold and snow this winter.
Several air routes to warmer climates offered by Sunwing have been cancelled.
The airline has cancelled weekly Friday flights from Moncton to Varadero, Cuba, and weekly Tuesday flights from Fredericton to Cayo Coco, Cuba.
CBC News has reached out to Sunwing for comment on the cancellations but has not yet received a response.
Courtney Burns, CEO of the Greater Moncton International Airport, said she was aware of the flight cancellations at the airport and said she thought the cancellations were because of bookings.
Kate O'Rourke, spokesperson for the Fredericton International Airport, said the news is "disappointing" and "frustrating for the people booked on that flight" but it doesn't represent a major impact for the airport, adding that several Sunwing routes are still in operation.
The cancellations have left some snowbirds and travel agencies scrambling to make other plans.
Lisette Cormier Noël, owner of the Vasco travel agency in Lamèque, told Radio-Canada she spent the day Thursday calling many of her customers telling them their flights had been cancelled.
She said many of her customers decided to cancel their vacation plans altogether because of the axing of the routes.
Francis Perry of Fredericton was supposed to fly to Cayo Coco from Fredericton, but had to switch to a Moncton flight to the Cuban resort.
He said he had to pay $200 more to book the new flight, but he was lucky. A friend of his was on the hook for $800 to change his flight.
With files from Radio-Canada, Information Morning Moncton & Mia Urquhart
