Here are 10 gorgeous sunrises and sunsets from around the province
We asked our readers to send us photos of their favourite spot in New Brunswick to watch the sun rise and set. Here are 10 photos of some of the best places to see it happen.
What's your favourite spot to watch the sun rise or set?
Grand Lake
This photo of the sun at Cumberland Bay was shot by Candice Morton.
Janet Morton Jenkins snapped this photo last summer.
Keswick Ridge
Leslie Irvine captured this shot of the sun.
Lake George
These photos were taken last summer by Shari Watson.
Moncton
Mike Simonds took this photo of a transport truck driving as the sun rose about two weeks ago.
Peltoma Lake
Susan McCarron Phillips grabbed this photo of a sunset in Sunbury County.
Sandy Beach, Cap-Pelé
Bill Dow took this photo of the sun.
Schooner Point
Betty Richards snapped a photo of a gorgeous sunset near Miramichi.
Wilmot
Beth Acheson captured the sun at her home in Carleton County.
