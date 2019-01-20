Winter storm sets in across New Brunswick

Snow is spreading eastward across New Brunswick today as a storm pushes through the Maritimes.

Some parts of the province may see 50 centimetres of snow over the course of Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the whole province, with rainfall warnings in effect for Saint John and County, Fundy National Park, Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County.

Snow is expected to transform into ice pellets, freezing rain and rain in southern parts of the province this afternoon.

Strong northeasterly winds will also develop over the afternoon, reducing visibilty. Gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected in coastal areas of northeastern New Brunswick.

Travel is not recommended in the southern half of the province due to snow cover, drifting and poor visibility.

Residents can check CBC New Brunswick's storm centre or the Department of Transportation's new automated twitter feed @brunswick511 for the most recent updates.

Grand Manan and White Head Ferry services are suspended.

Many flights are cancelled in the Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John airports.