'I was shot at on a Sunday': Group tries to rally opposition to more Sunday hunting

Ceci Snow says she will always remember the day she was almost shot in the New Brunswick woods.

It was a Sunday in the 1990s. She was out horseback riding with a friend in the Moncton area when they heard a gunshot and Snow felt a bullet fly between her torso and her horse's head.

"We both were wearing orange, we had orange blankets on our horses, we had bells on our horses," said Snow, who lives in Picadilly, near Sussex. "We were both talking and singing loudly, deliberately just in case."

Now she's dismayed that the Department of Natural Resources and Energy has proposed a bill that would allow hunting every Sunday after Thanksgiving until Dec. 31 during the 2020 season.

Bill 19 would add one Sunday to the deer-hunting season and more Sundays to other hunting seasons.

Currently, hunting is allowed on three Sundays between late October and mid-November.

And even the current regulations aren't a guarantee of safety for people who want to enjoy the woods for things other the hunting.

"This happened to me on a Sunday when there wasn't even supposed to be any Sunday hunting," Snow said of her close call in the woods.

That day, she tried to find the hunters who fired the shot, but they were gone.

Snow is a founding member of a Facebook group called Quiet Forests in NB Coalition.

The group is asking the government to reconsider the proposed amendment so everybody can enjoy the forest.

"We would like to have one day a week during that time of year that it's reasonably safe to go in the woods," she said.

The group feels the bill would make non-hunters uncomfortable going into the woods in the fall, she said.

In a letter addressed to another one of the group's founding members, Jackalyn Darling, Premier Blaine Higgs said he feels the co-existence of hunters and non-hunters won't be hurt if the Sunday changes are made.

"It will provide additional recreational opportunity for a segment of the population that is currently denied the chance to pursue their interests on those days," Higgs wrote.

Snow said if Bill 19 passes she won't be able to take pictures of the fall foliage, and people with a variety of other interests won't get to enjoy the season either.

The group has 269 members and started an online petition that more than 1,600 people have signed.

Snow said the majority of group members aren't against hunting. And even hunters have to be careful in the woods, she said.

If Bill 19 passes it will prevent many people from enjoying the forests in fall, Snow says. (Submitted/Ceci Snow)

"There could always be other hunters there who are less obedient to the rules of the game."

For many people, there is nothing like getting to spend fall days in the forest.

"It's cool, it's crisp, it's refreshing and it's soothing to the body and soul to have an opportunity to do that."

Mike Holland, the minister of natural resources and energy development, could not be reached for comment.