After Moncton park assault, RCMP hold barbecue to ease concerns

Russell Bainbridge and his wife have lived on Argyle Street near Sumner Park for about 30 years.

But he'll soon call Dieppe home.

"My wife and I are getting up in years. If anything happened to me, it's not a place my wife would want to be alone," he said of the neighbourhood.

Across the street, Mounties handed out hot dogs and posed for photos in the park located between Killam Drive and Mountain Road as Bainbridge packed to move.

Saturday's barbecue in the park is part of an effort to develop a different image of police in a neighbourhood which residents say has issues with drugs and crime.

Codiac Regional RCMP Cpl. David Swansburg said he decided to hold a summer barbecue, planned for Moncton, at Sumner Park after an assault occurred there July 3.

Police responded to an assault against two women, by two other women, in the late afternoon as children played nearby, he said.

"We want the community to realize it's safe to come to the park, that this is a one-off (incident), that hopefully this isn't something that's a common occurrence," he said, adding he wasn't aware of any other major incidents in the park.

Police vehicles were parked in Sumner Park and members handed out colouring books to children during the community event. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Swansburg said one woman was arrested and charges are pending.

About a dozen Mounties handed out 200 hot dogs, watermelon and colouring books on Saturday.

Jan Gautreau was in the park with her grandchild who was playing on the splash pad as the barbecue began.

"It's actually nice to see, especially in this community," Gautreau said of the police presence.

"I see them quite often. I wish the neighbourhood was a better one."

Cornelia Finnikin moved from Jamaica to the area three weeks ago. She, too, was pleased to see the police.

"This is a good way for the people to feel like the police are real people too," Finnikin said, sitting under a tree in the park with her family after taking photos of the police.

While Bainbridge didn't go to the barbecue, he also was pleased to see it held.

"When you're young in age and get to interact with law enforcement of any type, it's a good thing because you get to realize they're just the same as you are and the job they're doing is to look after you," Bainbridge said.

RCMP members handed out hot dogs and socialized with residents in Moncton's Sumner Park on Saturday. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Swansburg said it's been about nine years since he organized an event like Saturday's community barbecue.

"We don't have enough resources to do as much community policing as we'd like, so the members are here today on their day off to give back," he said.

A number of the Mounties at the park Saturday responded to the June 4, 2014 shooting that left three of their colleagues dead, Swansburg said.

After the outpouring of support from the community, he said the barbecue is one way police want to give back, something he hopes will happen again in the future.