RCMP in northern New Brunswick are seeking the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl for Eel Ground First Nation.

Summer Langton was last seen Jan. 25 in South Esk, a small community across the river from Eel Ground, which is just west of Miramichi.

Blackville RCMP say attempts to locate her been unsuccessful, and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts or anyone who has seen her since Jan. 25 to contact the Blackville detachment at 506-843-9400.

Summer Langton, 16, was last seen in South Esk on Jan. 25. (RCMP)

Langton stand five feet four inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has red shoulder-length hair with brown eyes, a black flower tattoo on her right shoulder and piercings on her eyebrow and nose.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, grey shirt, black leggings and black ankle boots. She could also be wearing prescription glasses or aviator sunglasses.