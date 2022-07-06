COVID-19 cases delay opening of Saint John Y's Camp Glenburn

COVID-19 cases among staff have delayed the opening of an overnight summer camp in the Saint John region and prompted some changes to help avoid an outbreak.

Fifteen of Camp Glenburn's 45 staff tested positive as part of routine testing during training last week, said Shilo Boucher, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Saint John.

"We decided it was probably in the best interests of everybody if we postpone camp for a week because we didn't want kids coming to camp and getting sick," she said. "And of course, we wanted to look after our staff, which is very important as well."

More than 100 children, aged seven to 15, were scheduled to arrive at the camp July 3 to attend one- or two-week programs, such as explorer and leadership, said Boucher.

Now, the camp, located on the Kingston Peninsula, won't open until July 10, and the postponed campers will have to be rebooked later in the season, provided there are openings available.

"We're hoping we can accommodate most of them," she said.

This is the first time COVID-19 cases have shut down a camp in the Saint John region, according to Boucher.

No guidance from province

Public Health did not provide any COVID guidance to camps this year.

But the Y called Public Health when the staff tested positive "just to make sure we had followed all the right steps," said Boucher.

"They told us … we're doing all the right things and they felt pretty confident with our protocols."

Any staff who leave the camp and haven't had COVID will now have to rapid test and be symptom-free before they return, she said.

Families are also being asked to test their children before dropping them off, "just to make sure that it doesn't get into camp and everybody can have a great experience this summer."

Shilo Boucher, the president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Saint John, said additional COVID protocols have been implemented to help ensure Camp Glenburn can remain open throughout the summer. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

In addition, the camp is bringing masking "a little bit back more into the forefront" as an extra layer of protection and to help everyone feel comfortable, said Boucher.

All staff and campers were are already required to be vaccinated.

The camp has also maintained cabin "bubbles," distancing "when possible," and deep cleaning protocols that were in place for the past two summers because COVID is "obviously still alive and well in the community."

"We're expecting that we can have a great summer. …I mean, this isn't the start that we wanted for camp, but I know the team that we have out there is going to do a great job this summer, and we're going to have another summer like we did last year, which I know everybody appreciated," said Boucher.

"We're just being a little more cautious, which I think is important."