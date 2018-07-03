Don't squander your summer: Try writing a reverse bucket list

If you are one of those people who wake up on Labour Day wondering what happened to summer, one Moncton woman has a suggestion — a reverse bucket list.

Laurie Chiasson pitched the idea at her Summer Gratitude workshop, in which she encouraged her audience to try to think back to their best memories from past summers.

"We got them to think about those things and pointed out that it doesn't have to be that cruise that you took ... or the cross Canada tour," the recreation coordinator at the Moncton Lion's Community Centre said.

"It could be simply sitting in your garden reading a book, smelling the roses on the wind; just those things that bring back pleasure."

A flood of simple memories

The memories people shared with Chiasson were of lining up for ice cream at Moncton's McKays Dairy on a hot night — or summer dances with live bands in Cocagne.

Chiasson herself thought back to when she and her sisters would visit her grandparents' home in St. Stephen as children.

Many people remembered lining up for ice cream at McKays Dairy in Moncton when they thought back to their favourite summer experiences. (Vintage Moncton)

"So it was us in the back of a station wagon bouncing around, no seatbelts, driving down dirt roads to find the best swimming hole," she said.

"And then we would come back and stop at the pop shop. That was a treat and [my grandfather] would let us pick whatever kind of pop and then we would sit out on his balcony and watch big trucks come down — he lived along the highway — and we would be getting them to honk their horns."

For many who took part in the summer gratitude workshop, trips to the shore with family made their reverse bucket list. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Chiasson suggests that people create what she calls a "reverse bucket list" — a plan to recapture those simple pleasures once enjoyed.

"Often, we lose track of the good that we've had so ... it's looking back and reminding ourselves of things that bring us pleasure and how simple it is."

A summer plan

In her work, Chiasson looks for ways in which recreation can contribute to overall health — and she said there's a lot of research about the benefits of mindfulness.

"If you practise gratitude you're more likely to connect with people ... your mood is influenced in a positive way, you sleep better."

Chiasson said she will be heading back to St. Stephen and that special swimming hole at Maxwell Crossing this summer.