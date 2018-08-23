Sulphur leak causes brief road closure in east Saint John

A small sulphur leak on a rail car caused the closure of a portion of Rothesay Avenue in east Saint John on Thursday afternoon.

Steve Voutour, the fire platoon chief, said the Saint John Fire Department received a call about the odour at 2:50

"Upon our investigation, our crews detected some readings on our portable detectors," he said.

He said NB Southern Railway and RST Industries were working at the time on a rail car.

"When they opened the hatch to replace the gasket on it, a small amount of product had leaked out undetected."

Voutour said the road was only closed for about 30 minutes.

The small amount of sulphur that leaked out poses no risk to the public, he said.