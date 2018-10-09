Rumbling to remember: Local wrestling promotion pays tribute to loyal fan

The obituary for Susan Lowther, a 38-year-old Colpitts Settlement resident who died in August, described her as someone who loved road trips, travelling, photography — and professional wrestling.

That love of pro wrestling is what inspired Innovative Hybrid Wrestling, a Moncton-based independent promotional organization, to rename its annual Royal Rumble-style event. Set for Oct. 19, it will be called the Sue Lowther Memorial Rumble.

Chris Glidden, one of the promotion's co-owners, said the change was made to honour Lowther, who was a fixture at Maritime wrestling shows.

"She was someone who would follow around Maritime wrestling, [she'd] go to all the other promotions," said Glidden.

"IHW was kind of her home promotion. … She was really important to a lot of us because she was one of those fans that was always there."

Glidden had known Lowther from his days of promoting concerts in the Moncton area.

"Sue was one of those people that would do anything for anyone without hesitation," said Glidden.

"She's just such a nice person."

The match similar to WWE Royal Rumble

The wrestling show will honour the memory of a loyal fan. (Innovative Hybrid Wrestling)

The match consists of rules similar to those used by World Wrestling Entertainment for its Royal Rumble.

It features a set number of wrestlers entering the ring at predetermined time intervals, generally two minutes. Wrestlers are eliminated from the match by being tossed over the top rope.

The last wrestler standing will receive a title shot at IHW's November show in Moncton.

Super-fan tribute

Chris Glidden said the promotion is "really excited" to remember Lowther. (Submitted by Chris Glidden)

Glidden said that Lowther had always liked wrestling, but it was the connection she built in IHW about a decade ago that made her an exceptional fan.

"We used to run shows in Riverview monthly or so and it was during that time that she really started to connect."

Glidden described Lowther as vocal.

"Always in the front row ready to yell," he said. "She would yell at the bad guys and cheer on the good guys, usually."

He said the promotion held a fundraiser at its September event to help pay for Lowther's funeral expenses.

The upcoming march, Glidden said, is largely about paying tribute to a great fan. "We're really excited for being able to memorialize Sue in any way we can," he said.

The event will be held at the Moncton Lions Club.