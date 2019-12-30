Police investigate sudden death in Rothesay

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force is investigating a sudden death at an apartment building in Rothesay.

Police were called to 11 Sierra Ave. at 10:08 a.m. on Monday, Insp. Anika Becker said.

"Police have determined that there is no threat to public safety," she said in a news release.

No information about the victim or any other details about the case have been released.

Becker said she hopes more information will be available later in the day.

About a dozen police vehicles, including cruisers and a support services van, remained at the scene into the afternoon.

About a dozen police vehicles were at the scene. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

A forensic officer was observed taking photographs outside the three-storey taupe building, called Sierra Place, while another officer was writing down the licence plate numbers of the vehicles in the parking lot.

The Saint John police forensics team is assisting with the investigation, said Becker.

Saint John police spokesperson Jim Hennessy declined to comment.

"KRPF has the lead into this incident and any comment about the incident has to come from their force officials," he said in an email.

George Tsimiklis, who is listed as the Halifax-based owner of the apartment building on Service New Brunswick property records, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Building superintendent Tracy Letal declined to comment.

A sign posted outside the building boasts "luxury" one- and two-bedroom, fully applianced, spacious-living apartments available for immediate occupancy.