Power restored in downtown Fredericton after plastic wrapped around lines causes outage
Power restored about three hours after Abderdeen substation tripped several times
About 6,100 N.B. Power customers in Fredericton were without power for four hours Friday morning.
Utility spokesperson Marc Belliveau said the outage began around 4:30 a.m. AT after "a large piece of plastic" somehow wrapped itself around transmission lines on Vanier Highway on the city's south side. The outage included most of the downtown area.
He said while crews were removing the plastic and re-connecting the power line, "the substation on Aberdeen tripped several times."
Power was restored around 8 a.m.
The City of Fredericton said City Hall delayed its opening until 9 a.m. Friday.
Provincial government offices in the area delayed opening until 9:30 a.m.
Anglophone West School District said George Street Middle School and Connaught Street School both lost power.
However, since N.B. Power estimated power will be restored between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., both schools were to open at their scheduled times.
