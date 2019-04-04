Engineering students propose redesign to old Sussex bridge

Five University of New Brunswick engineering students have redesigned an 84-year-old bridge in downtown Sussex, making it stronger and roomier for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

The province says it may use some of the proposed design if it rebuilds the Trout Creek Bridge on Maple Avenue.

The students redesigned the bridge as part of a project for the University of New Brunswick's annual Engineering Design Symposium.

The symposium gives students in their last year at UNB the opportunity to showcase engineering projects they've been working on since the beginning of the school year.

Dawson Warman, one of the five students who worked on reconstructing the Trout Creek Bridge, said the structure has had its time.

"Since the flooding [over the years] and its old age, it's only able to hold 22 tonnes right now, which is almost close to a fully loaded fire truck," Warman said.

The Trout Creek Bridge was built in 1935 and had a capacity of about 43.5 tonnes, but over the years that capacity has been reduced to about 22 tonnes. This means transport trucks must now take a three-kilometre detour.

Flooding and ice buildup over the years have also reduced the bridge's lifespan.

The redesigned Trout Creek Bridge proposed by the students includes a bike lane, a sidewalk for pedestrians and wider vehicle lanes. (John Collicott/CBC)

But the students design would add a bike lane and a sidewalk for pedestrians and create wider vehicle lanes. It would also increase the bridge's 50-year lifespan to 75 years, placing it in line with the Canadian Highway Bridge Design Code.

Rachel Hogge, another student on the project, said a lot goes into redesigning a bridge.

"You need a hydro-geological assessment, you also need a geotechnical assessment to determine the soil properties and the depth of bedrock underneath the bridge to determine your substructure," Hogge said.

"And then you also need to get a sense of the residents, and who it's going to impact surrounding the bridge, and if you can close the bridge off during construction."

Trout Creek Bridge in downtown Sussex was built in 1935 and has weathered 84 years. (Google Maps)

The students, who also included Kate Guravich-Thompson, Nic McCarthy and Greg Moran, worked with mentors from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to help with the structural design.

The department won't implement the students' design yet but may borrow from the plan if the bridge is rebuilt.

Some of the other innovations at the symposium included redesigned life-jackets, a reconstructed practice dummy to help reduce concussions in football, and the development of New Brunswick's first satellite.