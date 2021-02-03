Tuesday's storm may have forced the closure of schools across the province, but it also gave high school teachers another day to prepare for what could be a challenging second semester.

The Department of Education is set to implement a new blended learning model, and it's already earning a passing grade with some – and a "needs improvement" from others.

The new model creates more structure for students on the days they stay at home.

For example, Fredericton High School, which will have the new model fully implemented by Feb. 15, will require students to check in online at the start of every class and to stay connected for at least 10 minutes.

For Seth Foster, a Grade 10 student at Moncton's Bernice McNaughton High School, the changes are welcome.

He figures they will make learning from home more interesting and give him more time with teachers – even if it means he'll have to wake up earlier.

"I'm not going to lie, I got up later than usual," Foster said of a typical day when he wasn't in class.

Seth Foster, a Grade 10 student at Bernice MacNaughton High School in Moncton, says he's been managing to stay on top of his classwork from home, but he welcomes the new model of blended learning. (Submitted by Seth Foster)

On those days, his only scheduled meeting was his social studies class, which started at 10:03.

Otherwise, Foster said, he decided how to use his time and finished most assignments by late afternoon.

It helped that he had a good setup at home and that he was able to detach himself from his phone, although he admitted there were days when that wasn't easy.

"The big trick I used was to keep it downstairs," Foster said.

"But now, if you're actually there ... online every day, they can actually teach you and you can ask the questions."

New Brunswick Teachers' Association president Rick Cuming said some teachers aren't ready for the change, even though they knew it was coming. (CBC News file photo)

Some teachers aren't ready, association says

But the president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association said some teachers aren't ready for the change, even though they knew it was coming.

"Teachers have known that there's an expectation toward more synchronous learning," said Rick Cuming.

"They learned that in the fall. However this memo that was just recently announced certainly put it into expectation that it was happening soon."

Cuming said some teachers question whether the technology is there to support the change, while others feel they haven't had enough professional development.

They're also dealing with exhaustion.

"They were October-tired at the beginning of the year," Cuming said.

"They have real concerns about the mental health of their colleagues. There's a lot of strain on the system right now."

Expectation was always there

The superintendent of the Anglophone West School District said students were always expected to participate in the regular school day as much as possible, even from home.

That was in the plan for returning to school in September, David McTimoney said.

The changes this semester will help enforce the message that meaningful learning must continue every day, and that it should be more than "busy work," McTimoney said.

It should also be accomplished without forcing at-home students to be in front of their computer for 60 minutes of every class, five classes per day.

"That wouldn't be healthy for anyone," he said.

The districts are providing support for teachers who need it, including access to coaches who are competent with the technology and know how to use it to deliver curriculum.

"If a teacher takes some time to learn the tricks of the trade when it comes to this blended learning method and is open to learning about ways it can happen, then I think everyone will benefit," McTimoney said.

"And most importantly, the students will benefit because the connection will continue."

That connection is crucial, he said, noting that "sadly, there are some high school students who would go to school one day and then go to work the next day, which is in fact a violation of the Education Act."

But if there's a regular, daily connection with teachers, he said, "we can keep students in school."

Second semester starts a day late

Meanwhile, high school students who were scheduled to start their second semester on Wednesday will have another day at home after Tuesday's storm closed schools.

Wednesday will become the second turnaround day for teachers, and Thursday will be the start of the second semester.

In the Anglophone South school district, students in Group A or the A-K cohort, will attend school in person on Thursday unless otherwise communicated by their school.