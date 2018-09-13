3 cancelled ambulance pickups leaves family of 87-year-old worried about her care

Stuart Lyon's mother has been waiting to see a specialist at the Moncton Hospital all summer. Her problem isn't getting an appointment. She's had three come and go while waiting for Ambulance New Brunswick (ANB) to pick her up and transport her to the hospital.

Marion Lyons is 87 years old and has dementia. Under doctor's orders, she has to arrive at her appointment in a gurney, accompanied by a paramedic. Ambulance New Brunswick is her only option.

"If I was able to put my mother in my car and drive her over to the hospital, I would definitely do that myself, but under these certain ... conditions there is no way I can actually do that," said Stuart Lyons.

Lyons said his mother had to cancel appointments with a specialist on July 9, July 30 and Sept. 10.

"Mom is supposed to see the doctor every three months as part of her condition. With the Ambulance New Brunswick cancellations, Mom's appointment will now be set back six months," said Lyons.

ANB said it can't comment on specific cases. But a statement from Jean-Pierre Savoie, director of operations, confirmed ANB does provide non-emergency patient transfers when it's deemed necessary by a doctor.

"Non-emergency transfers may get rescheduled by an emergency medical dispatcher if higher priority calls come in," he said.

Stuart Lyons said his mother deserves to receive her prescribed care and if Ambulance New Brunswick paramedics are too busy to pick her up at the scheduled time, more people should be hired. (Tori Weldon/CBC )

"Although we endeavour to arrive on time for scheduled transfers, the unpredictability of the 911 system does not always allow us to do so," said Savoie.

Stuart Lyons said he understands that emergencies happen, but his mother's needs are important and if ANB can't meet its scheduled expectations, it should hire more staff.

Lyons is not the first to suggest this. The union representing ANB, CUPE Local 4848, has said there is a staffing shortage across the province. As part of a lawsuit settlement in December 2017, the province and Ambulance NB were ordered to provide New Brunswickers service in either French or English. But without enough bilingual paramedics applying, the union said positions are being filled on short-term contracts by unilingual paramedics.

Ambulance New Brunswick said it can't comment on individual patients, but it does provide patient transfers when necessary. It said these transfers are rescheduled if a higher priority call comes in. (CBC)

Savoie added that ANB is reviewing its service delivery model "with a particular concentration on inter-facility transfers."

But Stuart Lyons is done waiting.

"We always felt ... Mom's going to pass on on her own. But right now we're feeling like the government, by their inaction, is actually encouraging Mom to pass away sooner than later," he said.

Lyons said he filed a complaint with ANB, and was told his mother is now listed as 'urgent', a designation that offers no guarantee his mother will make it to the hospital for her next scheduled appointment on Oct. 3.