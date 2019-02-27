St. Thomas University student union elects 1st black president

Husoni Raymond has long had his eye on the office of the president.

Student union president, that is.

Raymond, who is from Jamaica, has been elected president of the St. Thomas University student union by a margin of 144 votes. He is the first black student at the Fredericton university to win the post.

Out the 1,960 students eligible to vote, 805 cast ballots. The election had the highest voter turnout ever, according to Raymond, at 41.1 per cent.

Raymond is finishing a degree in communications, public policy and criminology and hopes to get a law degree. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

He will take office on May 1.

"It was a mix of emotions," said Raymond, who is finishing a degree in communications, public policy and criminology. He hopes to follow that with a degree in law.

Raymond said the victory is a sweet one given that it happened during Black History Month.

"I feel that's a real great accomplishment for my race and just other black students or racialized students who didn't think that it was possible to be involved in student government."

Raymond said the turnout for the student union elections was the best ever, at 41.1 per cent. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

He said he hopes this inspires other international students to get involved politics, both at school and in the province.

He bought 200 buttons with "Husoni for President" on them and said they were gone almost immediately. Even students from the University of New Brunswick asked him for them, he said.

"I feel grateful for the students that helped me during the campaign," he said.

Raymond's campaign focused on innovation, improving the student experience, collaboration with campus groups and executives, and accountability.

Raymond noted the student union's collaboration with the New Brunswick Student Alliance to get health-care coverage for international students, which saves them $700 a year.

He said he will continue to advocate with the alliance for trauma-informed support services for all post-secondary students.

Raymond has always been interested in social justice and helping others. He worked for UNICEF in Jamaica. (Husoni Raymond/Submitted)

He said he also hopes to help make better connections with the greater Fredericton community and listen to students who want to share their issues.

"I hope to make our campus a safe and inclusive environment but also a fun environment," he said.

And Moncef Lakouas, the president of the New Brunswick Multicultural Council, predicted Raymond's success will inspire others

The Moroccan-born Lakouas was a student union president himself at the University of Moncton from 2014 to 2015.

Moncef Lakouas, president of the New Brunswick Multicultural Council, applauded Raymond's victory and said it will inspire other international students. (Submitted by Moncef Lakouas)

He said international students who end up in positions where they can influence change are more likely to stay in the province and work here.

Lakouas said his only advice for Raymond is to listen to students, stay connected to the study body and stick to your values.

No matter where they come from, everyone wants to make campus life better.