Outgoing St. Thomas University president announces leave

The outgoing president and vice-chancellor of St. Thomas University in Fredericton has gone on administrative leave as the search for her replacement enters its final stages.

The university announced Dawn Russell's request for leave in an email to staff and students Monday.

Russell has served as president of the university since 2011 and was to leave the post when a new president was found.

In thanking Russell, board president Peter Forestell said she'd made STU a more diverse community and strengthened its research capability and "societal engagement."

He said the search for Russell's replacement is on schedule and has led to a short list of two candidates, whom he did not identify.

They will be named in public presentations on campus on Dec. 5 and 6.

Kim Fenwick, the university's vice-president of academics and research, will serve as acting president until the new president takes over.