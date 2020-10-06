STU to hold classes online for rest of school year
University has not held in-person classes since March because of COVID-19
St. Thomas University in Fredericton will continue to hold classes remotely for the rest of the school year, the university's president said in a statement Tuesday.
The university has not held in-person classes since March because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, Dawn Russell said the university is considered a high-risk setting for COVID-19, which has prompted the extension.
"While we have a much better understanding of risks and how to mitigate them, there are still many barriers to a resumption of in-person classes and campus life," said Russell.
"While the circumstances have improved in our province and region, we do not want to contribute to a setback."
Russell said the start of the winter semester will also be moved from Jan. 6 to Jan.11 to give people more time to self–isolate after the Christmas break.
She said a decision on graduation plans and summer courses has not yet been made.
