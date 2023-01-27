'Where is home for me?' N.B. artist from Sierra Leone looks for answers in new production

What is home? It's a question that Saa Andrew Gbongbor explores in his new production at St. Thomas University in Fredericton.

Gbongbor, originally from Sierra Leone, is the New Brunswick university's artist-in-residence. He's been working on a show called Fofana Kingdom.

He said the story is of life before globalization in Africa.

"People start moving to different other countries now, including me leaving Sierra Leone — I came here as a refugee," said Gbongbor.

"So where is home for me? Is it where I am now, where I'm growing up [with] the people … that surround me, that give me love, that encourage me, that see my struggles, my strengths, my success and everything? Or is it where I come from?"

From left, creator and co-director Saa Andrew Gbongbor, co-director Lucas Gutiérrez-Robert and stage manager Jenna Corbett. The production will run at the Black Box Theatre at St. Thomas University from Feb. 2-4. (Submitted by Lisa Anne Ross)

The show, which is co-directed by Lucas Gutiérrez-Robert, follows Princess Ozanna, the only child of King Fofana. She wants to explore the world, but nobody has left the land before. So when the idea is brought up to the king, Ozanna is immediately turned down, said Gbongbor.

Ozanna continues to insist. She believes there is something greater to see, but her father doesn't want anything to destabilize their way of living. So there are many council meetings around the dispute, and finally, Ozanna is granted permission to go.

Lisa Anne Ross, Black Box Productions artistic advisor, said Ozanna's journey leads her to meet people from Guatemala, Educador, Jamaica and other places around the world.

Building a community

Ross said she has worked with Gbongbor for years through the Multicultural Association, Solo Chicken Productions and the Charlotte Street Arts Centre. She said despite his involvement in projects locally and nationally, he hasn't had the chance to showcase his own work.

This led Ross to apply for a residency grant. But he brought more than just a show, said Ross, he also formed a community at the school.

"He came into the Black Box and created just this place where so many people want to be in his orbit, want to come into the Black Box to share their stories, to join this conversation of where is home, what is home, what does home mean. And he's made that possible," said Ross.

She said the space Gbongbor built is a safe space where people's voices can be heard.

During a recent rehearsal, Ross said a young woman from Nigeria, who has friends in the production, asked if she could join the cast.

While it was an unusual request, after the team talked they decided it would be antithetical to the idea of community to say no. So that day, a new council member was added to the show.

"This is like creating new opportunities on the campus," said Ross. "People are opening the door of the Black Box, they're peeking inside and they're going, 'oh, actually, this is a space where I do belong.'"

'Just the beginning'

Gbongbor said a lot of creators in the community don't necessarily have an opportunity to create a space like this.

He said the show is "suited for everyone."

There are going to be elements of dance throughout the production. Gbongbor said it will be a blend of Canadian and African style.

"We're not losing our vision, but at the same time we are open and accepting all the differences around us. It's amazing seeing different people bringing ideas to this one big team," he said.

"Everybody can tell their own story about it. And I feel this is just the beginning."

The production will run at the Black Box Theatre at St. Thomas University from Feb. 2-4, with a matinee and evening show on Feb. 4. Admission is "pay what you can."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.