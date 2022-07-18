Coast guard helicopter brought in for seizure of 40 striped bass in northeast N.B.
2 individuals on Acadian Peninsula caught with fish over the limit in size and number, DFO says
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it seized 40 striped bass illegally caught on the Acadian Peninsula last month.
The department says that on June 30, fishery officers from its Shippagan detachment intercepted two people in Chiasson Office in possession of 40 striped bass, most of which were longer than the 65-centimetre legal size limit.
"Recreational fishing for striped bass is permitted," Fisheries and Oceans said on Twitter.
"However, each person may only possess a maximum of 3 striped bass at all times, measuring between 50 and 65 cm. Know the rules before you go fishing."
The department said the two individuals were intercepted with the help of a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter.
CBC News has asked Fisheries and Oceans Canada whether the two individuals are facing fines or charges, and in an email response, Janie Haché, a spokesperson, said the investigation is still going on, and no more information can be released at the time.
The department is asking that anyone aware of illegal fishing activity report it to their nearest conservation and protection detachment.
