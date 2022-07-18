Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Coast guard helicopter brought in for seizure of 40 striped bass in northeast N.B.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada say officers, assisted by a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter, seized 40 striped bass that had been caught by two people near Shippagan on June 30.

2 individuals on Acadian Peninsula caught with fish over the limit in size and number, DFO says

CBC News ·
Officers with Fisheries and Oceans Canada seized 40 striped bass from two people near Shippagan last month. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada/Twitter)

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it seized 40 striped bass illegally caught on the Acadian Peninsula last month.

The department says that on June 30, fishery officers from its Shippagan detachment intercepted two people in Chiasson Office in possession of 40 striped bass, most of which were longer than the 65-centimetre legal size limit.

"Recreational fishing for striped bass is permitted," Fisheries and Oceans said on Twitter.

"However, each person may only possess a maximum of 3 striped bass at all times, measuring between 50 and 65 cm. Know the rules before you go fishing."

A coast guard helicopter parks in a grassy field.
A Canadian Coast Guard helicopter was used in the seizure of striped bass. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada/Twitter)

The department said the two individuals were intercepted with the help of a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter.

CBC News has asked Fisheries and Oceans Canada whether the two individuals are facing fines or charges, and in an email response, Janie Haché, a spokesperson, said the investigation is still going on, and no more information can be released at the time.

The department is asking that anyone aware of illegal fishing activity report it to their nearest conservation and protection detachment.

