CUPE workers at 46 nursing homes vote heavily in favour of strike

Union members at 46 non-profit nursing homes across New Brunswick have voted in favour of a strike, a move union leadership had predicted.

More than 4,100 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees cast votes Thursday. Preliminary results released Friday morning by the union indicate the overall yes vote is above 90 per cent.

The results do not automatically mean a strike will occur.

Patrick Roy, a union spokesman with the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Locals, has said they hope to use the results to restart negotiations.

He said no decision has been made about whether to actually strike. He said union officials will be meeting today to discuss the results. The union is required to give 24 hours' notice before a strike can begin.

The council negotiates with the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, which represents the 46 homes.

"We are disappointed that CUPE employees have voted in favour of a strike and hope that a strike is still avoidable," Roger Levèsque, president of the association, said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The association said in the statement it has invited the union to resume talks.

The workers include licensed practical nurses, resident attendants, dietary and laundry workers and some clerical workers.

They have been without a contract since the fall of 2016. Union members rejected a tentative agreement in May 2018 that included a wage increase of one per cent per year.

Therese Woods and her mother at the Villa du Repos nursing home in Moncton. (Radio-Canada)

Families expressed concern about how a potential strike could impact resident care.

"It's heartbreaking to see if they are going on strike," said Therese Woods, whose mother is a resident of Villa du Repos in Moncton. She said the employees are overworked, underpaid and deserve more.

"I know they try their best, but they're overworked and it's the residents who are going to suffer," she said.

Woods said if a strike occurs, she'll still come to see her mother to ensure she's well-cared for and to help out elsewhere in the home however she can.

Province urges return to table

On Thursday, as votes were still being cast, the provincial government urged the union and employer to return to the bargaining table.

New Brunswick passed a law in 2009 designating nursing home workers an essential service. However, a December 2018 labour board decision and clarification issued this week mean none of the workers are considered essential and could all walk off the job if a strike occurs.

The provincial government is seeking a judicial review of the labour board decision.