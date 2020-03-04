Mount A students bring old Sackville bowling alley back to '50s style

Business students at Mount Allison University are trying to re-open an old bowling alley in Sackville that closed six years ago.

As part of their entrepreneurship course, the students have formed a company called Strike Club to renovate Sackville Coke Bowling alley and turn it into an operational business.

Ethan Crowe, a commerce student at Mount A and the company's vice-president of operations, said the class decided to renovate the building, which was built in 1959, in a '50s style.

"We really wanted to take the colours and and emphasize sort of the history behind it and really make individuals and customers … feel like they're sort of taking a step back in time," Crowe said.

Sackville Coke Bowling closed down after one of its owners died. There are no other bowling alleys in town.

"Not only are we going to be able to provide a huge gap that's in the Sackville market … but also it's just going to be a very sort of cool experience for all of us."

It will cost $10 per person to bowl. Snacks and alcohol will be served at the alley as well.

The bowling alley is located at 27 Bridge St.

Needs insurance to open

The bowling alley has been fully operational since renovations wrapped up a couple weeks ago, but the business needs liability insurance before it can officially open.

The students reached out to about five different insurance brokers, but were turned away because of a lack of experience.

"I think that's definitely our biggest issue right now. That's the reason we've delayed our opening."

Crowe is optimistic the group will be able to secure insurance before the end of the semester in April, however.

A student from the business may continue to run the business when school ends or an outside buyer may purchase it now that it's renovated, said the student's instructor Nauman Farooqi.

"It's essentially going to be a turn-key operation at the end of the [school] year if somebody wants to buy it," said Farooqi, who's already heard from several people who are interested.

Farooqi began teaching the entrepreneurship course in 2002. Since then, several of the businesses his students set up have survived, including the Bagtown Brewing Company, which opened in 2016.

Farooqi acts as an adviser, guiding the students and providing them options, but never interfering with how the students choose to run the business.

"Each of these projects is unique and different and that's the exciting part about this course ... what actually happens in the end and how the course unfolds is always so exciting to see."