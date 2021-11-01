Students learning from home Monday, but not all parents willing to play teacher

Some parents are not participating in online school in solidarity with workers, especially educational assistants, who are on strike or locked out by the province.

On Friday, thousands of members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees went on strike. Schools stayed closed as most bus drivers, custodians and maintenance workers didn't show up to work. Education Minister Dominic Cardy said if the strike continued Monday, students would be learning from home.

Over the weekend, the province locked out 3,000 employees not designated as essential. And Cardy said even if all the essential-designated staff showed up, there would not be enough to keep schools open for in-person learning.

N.B. locks out 3,000 education workers in 3rd day of CUPE strike 1:19 The New Brunswick government on Sunday locked out all non-designated CUPE members in the Department of Education. Schools across the province will move to online learning as of Monday. 1:19

Some parents took to social media to accuse the province of misusing online learning. Parent Sally Melanson said her child won't be participating because the province is using it as a strategy instead of a tool to keep children informed.

"I just kind of felt like it was a tactic to make this strike irrelevant,'" she said in an interview with Radio-Canada. "Like, 'We don't need you anyway, we just need the teachers and computers.'"

Parents like Melanson have to stay at home during periods of online learning because their children rely on educational assistants or are too young and parents don't have access to child care.

Radio-Canada spoke to two other parents who are keeping their kids off the school laptops. Geneviève Roy doesn't feel equipped to teach her six-year-old son who has autism, and Florida Ann Martin, whose son has special needs, feels the same.

The locked-out school employees include custodians, bus drivers, school library assistants, administrative support workers and educational assistants.

Melanson said she personally knows many educational assistants, whose job is to assist children who need extra support, such as those with intellectual disabilities. She said the ones designated as essential were in school, ready to work.

"Every time [the province says] 'the union strike cancelled your children's Halloween party,' we had about seven EAs, just friends of mine, saying 'I was at school ready for your kids.'"

Learning from home doesn't work for everyone

The New Brunswick Association for Community Living is worried about what the switch to online learning could mean for students with an intellectual or developmental disability who need educational assistants.

Sarah Wagner, the association's executive director, said a routine disruption could have a negative impact on these kids.

"Being at home means that parents have to provide hands-on support through the day, even when they're working and with circuit breakers throughout the province," she said.

She said the closure is bringing back bad memories from last year, when schools were closed because of COVID-19.

"I almost think for many of our parents, it's like … PTSD setting back in and saying, 'Oh my gosh, how long is this going to to last? What is this going to mean?'" she said. "We have parents questioning their current employment situation because of their day-to-day need to care for their child. So that's that's scary. There's a lot of unknowns."

She said the best move to protect these children and parents would be to move quickly to reach an agreement.

"We need to get to the table. We need we need quick action because, again, it's so important to New Brunswick children, children with a disability, and New Brunswick families."

She said if things are not resolved quickly, mental health needs and learning gaps will only increase.