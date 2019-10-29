RCMP close streets in Minto, ask people to stay in homes

A police operation in Minto has closed several streets and has the RCMP asking people to stay indoors.

The incident began earlier Wednesday in the central New Brunswick community, about a 40-minute drive east of Fredericton.

Police have closed Northside Drive, from Hospital Street to Willow, and Church Street, from Summer Street to Northside Drive.

People living in the largely residential area are being asked to stay put.

The RCMP would reveal the specific nature of the operation or the threat that would require people to stay indoors.

"There is no specific threat to the general public," said Cpl. Julie Rogers-Marsh.

"But police are taking the necessary precautions and are asking people to stay inside their homes in that area while police do their work."