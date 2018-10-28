Stormy weather knocks out power in parts of province

High winds and stormy weather left close to 1,500 customers across the province without power Sunday morning.

An overnight storm brought ice pellets, snow, freezing rain and rain to parts of New Brunswick.

NB Power spokesman Marc Belliveau says winds are causing wet trees and branches to make contact with wires.

Fall leaves are mixed with snow as rain and winds continue across the province Sunday. (Gail Harding/CBC)

Wind speeds are ranging from 20-40 km/h with gusts to 60 km/h.

The highest number of outages are in Carleton County with over 1,200 customers waiting to have power restored.

Estimated restoration times on the NB Power website indicate early afternoon.

Meanwhile, a freezing rain warning remains in effect for Campbellton and Edmundston. Storm surge warnings have been issued for communities along Chaleur Bay.

Environment Canada said high storm surge levels and large waves are expected to impact Chaleur Bay. (Gail Harding/CBC) "Strong easterly winds will cause higher than normal water levels, large waves, and pounding surf along the Bay of Chaleur coast today," said the national weather service.

They advise there could be minor coastal flooding in vulnerable areas during high tide this evening.

There is also a risk of flooding on east side of the Acadian Peninsula, especially near Le Goulet, early this evening near high tide.

Environment Canada says this will be due to a combination of moderate waves and storm surge.