Many New Brunswick schools close ahead of Monday's winter storm
Some parts of the province can expect up to 20 cm of snow this week
Many schools across the province have closed this morning ahead of Monday's major winter storm.
All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed today.
In the Francophone South School District, schools are also closed in:
- Bouctouche
- Cap-Pelé
- Cocagne
- Dieppe
- Grand-Barachois
- Grande-Digue
- Memramcook
- Moncton
- Notre-Dame
- Saint-Antoine
- Sainte-Anne-de-Kent
- Sainte-Marie-de-Kent
- Shediac.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for half the province today, for a storm which is expected to persist into Tuesday.
Environment Canada said southern and eastern parts of the province can expect to see up to 20 cm of snow throughout the week.
"Snow will develop this morning in the southwest, and will spread across the province this afternoon."
Strong northwesterly winds are also expected on Tuesday, which could create blowing snow and reduce visibility.
"A blowing snow advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern New Brunswick and may be extended as this system evolves," Environment Canada said.