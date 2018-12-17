Many New Brunswick schools close ahead of Monday's winter storm

Many schools across the province have closed this morning ahead of Monday's major winter storm.

All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed today.

In the Francophone South School District, schools are also closed in:

Bouctouche

Cap-Pelé

Cocagne

Dieppe

Grand-Barachois

Grande-Digue

Memramcook

Moncton

Notre-Dame

Saint-Antoine

Sainte-Anne-de-Kent

Sainte-Marie-de-Kent

Shediac.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for half the province today, for a storm which is expected to persist into Tuesday.

Environment Canada said southern and eastern parts of the province can expect to see up to 20 cm of snow throughout the week.

"Snow will develop this morning in the southwest, and will spread across the province this afternoon."

Strong northwesterly winds are also expected on Tuesday, which could create blowing snow and reduce visibility.

"A blowing snow advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern New Brunswick and may be extended as this system evolves," Environment Canada said.