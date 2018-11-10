Power outages, slick roads as snow arrives in New Brunswick

New Brunswickers are in store for another messy weekend as snow has fallen on parts of the province, bringing messy roads and some power outages.

More than 1,200 NB Power customers are without electricity as of 1 p.m. These are outages unrelated to last week's wind storm and are scattered throughout the province with the highest concentration in the Kent region.

The number of outages may increase as there are wind and storm surge warnings in the north of the province.

NB Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau said the utility has 30 crews in place in the southwest and north of the province.

Environment Canada has issued a warning that strong winds that may cause damage. The winds are expected for the next 24-36 hours.

"Easterly winds gusting to 80 km/h are expected to develop along parts of the northeast coast of New Brunswick this afternoon, then shift to stronger southwesterlies gusting to 100 km/h overnight," said Environment Canada.

"Strong westerly winds will continue on Sunday, gradually diminishing by Sunday night."

Dangerous roads

The snow that fell in central and northern regions have led to poor road conditions.

There were at least two motor vehicle accidents on Route 148, north of Fredericton.

Fredericton police are urging caution when driving Saturday.

A spokesperson said there have been accidents in the city, but didn't know how many.

At least two flights have been delayed at the Fredericton airport, one at the Saint John airport and one at the Moncton airport.

Rain and snow mix

The likelihood of snow increases in the northern part of the province.

Saint John and Moncton can expect up to 25 mm of rain today, both with a risk of thundershowers.

The Fredericton area has already seen some snow, but is only forecast to receive another 10 mm of rain.

The extreme northwest of the province, including Edmundston, could see another 12 cm of snow before the system moves out Saturday night.