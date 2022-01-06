Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

First storm of the year headed for New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada

Southern half of the province could see 15 to 30 centimetres or more of snow and blowing winds on Friday and into Saturday morning.

Heavy snow, winds expected across southern New Brunswick on Friday and into Saturday morning

CBC News ·
The first major storm of 2022 is expected to move in on Friday and into Saturday. (Radio-Canada)

The first major winter storm of 2022 is expected to batter New Brunswick Friday night into Saturday, bringing 15 to 30 centimetres or more of snow and strong winds.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said slight deviations in the track of the advancing storm will affect snowfall amounts.

"Most uncertainty is along the Atlantic coastline, including Halifax, where a slight track shift will have big impacts," including a potential snow, ice and rain mix, he wrote on Twitter.

In New Brunswick, the system is expected to mostly affect the southern half of the province.

The Weather Network warns the storm could develop into a hurricane-like system or "weather bomb" in parts of Atlantic Canada, depending how quickly the low-pressure system intensifies. 

