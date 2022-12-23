Storm surge warnings for Bay of Chaleur area, flooding and road washouts expected

Special weather statements have now been upgraded to storm surge warnings for the Bay of Chaleur from Miscou Island to Campbellton as New Brunswick prepares for some wild pre-Christmas weather on Friday.

Environment Canada says water levels are expected to exceed "high astronomical tide, with water inundating vulnerable sections of the coastlines."

This is just one element of the storm expected to hit the province and bring high winds, heavy rain and ice pellets starting mid-to-late Friday morning.

The warning says maximum wave heights are five to seven metres, "breaking upon approach to shore."

The time span for the possible storm surge is Friday overnight until Saturday evening.

The warning says coastal flooding, beach erosion, minor infrastructure damage and coastal road washouts are expected.

Winds warnings are still in effect for the whole province and rainfall warnings for central, southern and eastern regions.

There is still one special weather statement for a storm surge in effect for Escuminac to Miscou Island for late Friday afternoon into Saturday.